KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

