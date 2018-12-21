KLX Energy Services (KLXE) & Superior Energy Services (SPN) Head to Head Contrast

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services -4.76% -14.06% -4.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.28 -$205.92 million ($1.65) -2.06

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superior Energy Services 4 13 9 0 2.19

Superior Energy Services has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 219.20%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools and surfaces; tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

