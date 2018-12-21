Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) VP Mark R. Mccormack Sells 2,414 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Mark R. Mccormack sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $42,100.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.79. 3,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market cap of $363.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price target on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

