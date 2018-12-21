Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $38.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4985 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

