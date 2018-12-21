Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 99.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,091,000 after buying an additional 3,341,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

