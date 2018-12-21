Kroger Co (KR) Insider J Michael Schlotman Sells 20,546 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) insider J Michael Schlotman sold 20,546 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $592,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $27.68 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 290.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.
