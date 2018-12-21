Kurt Von Emster Sells 72,934 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $2,177,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $27.42 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 3.79.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.72 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kurt Von Emster Sells 72,934 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/kurt-von-emster-sells-72934-shares-of-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-stock.html.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.