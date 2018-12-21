L3 Technologies (LLL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $172.63 on Monday. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $169.71 and a 12-month high of $223.73. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

