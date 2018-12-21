La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 16,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The company has a market capitalization of $274.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.33. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

