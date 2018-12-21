Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) PT Set at $177.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.88.

NYSE LH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,496. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,262,000 after acquiring an additional 427,716 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

