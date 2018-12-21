Land Securities Group (LAND) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAND. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) target price (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 982.67 ($12.84).

LAND opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

