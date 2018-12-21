Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,837 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $404,981,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,670,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,785,000 after acquiring an additional 634,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,643,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,185,000 after acquiring an additional 511,748 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,117,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $184,934,000 after acquiring an additional 237,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,028. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.