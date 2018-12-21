Lazydays (LAZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazydays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 22,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 198,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 231,653 shares of company stock worth $1,230,334. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

