LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Holdings Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.76% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,208,000 after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $32.23 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

