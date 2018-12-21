Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 10,808 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Charter Communications worth $256,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,819,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,263,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

