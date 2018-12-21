Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of S&P Global worth $231,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $164.49 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

