Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.36% of General Dynamics worth $220,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,662 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 614,817 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after acquiring an additional 504,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.44.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $154.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

