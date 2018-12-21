Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Top pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 286 ($3.74).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £1,717.39 ($2,244.07). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,497.50 ($4,570.10). Insiders have bought a total of 3,151 shares of company stock worth $796,239 in the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

