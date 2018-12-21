LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.86

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The company has a market cap of $472.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/lemaitre-vascular-lmat-sets-new-12-month-low-at-22-86.html.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.