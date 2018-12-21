LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

LMAT opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

