Lentuo International (LASLY) & Carvana (CVNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lentuo International has a beta of 175.92, meaning that its stock price is 17,492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lentuo International and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A Carvana -5.01% -35.13% -8.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lentuo International and Carvana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carvana $858.87 million 5.27 -$18.31 million ($1.21) -25.95

Lentuo International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lentuo International and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 0 4 9 0 2.69

Carvana has a consensus price target of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 90.13%.

Lentuo International Company Profile

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

