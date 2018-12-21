LetItRide (LIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,314.00

LetItRide (CURRENCY:LIR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, LetItRide has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One LetItRide coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LetItRide has a market cap of $31,314.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LetItRide was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LetItRide

LetItRide (CRYPTO:LIR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. LetItRide’s total supply is 37,696,694 coins. LetItRide’s official Twitter account is @LetItRide_Dice. LetItRide’s official website is www.letitri.de.

Buying and Selling LetItRide

LetItRide can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LetItRide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LetItRide should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LetItRide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

