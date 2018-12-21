Lewis C. Eggebrecht Sells 2,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $241.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.26.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lewis C. Eggebrecht Sells 2,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/lewis-c-eggebrecht-sells-2000-shares-of-broadcom-inc-avgo-stock.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.