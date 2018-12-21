Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Receives $45.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $311,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

