Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

