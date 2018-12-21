Liberum Capital Increases Safestyle UK (SFE) Price Target to GBX 100

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON SFE opened at GBX 86.30 ($1.13) on Monday. Safestyle UK has a 52 week low of GBX 91.71 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

In related news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Also, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 20,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,690.84).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

