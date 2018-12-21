Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv Sells 2,136 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $42,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 79,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,829. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.94.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,824 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,410,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,785,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

