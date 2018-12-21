Link Motion (LKM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Link Motion Inc (NYSE:LKM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 9267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82.

About Link Motion (NYSE:LKM)

Link Motion Inc operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications.

