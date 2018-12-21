Lithia Motors (LAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lithia Motors’ quarterly earnings has been moving down. Over the past six months, shares of the company underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. In third-quarter 2018, the company added Chrysler Jeep Dodge location in Calallen, TX, while separated a Subaru franchise into a stand-alone facility in Utica, NY. Footprint expansion will aid the company to add new customers and expand revenue base. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin.”

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of LAD opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

