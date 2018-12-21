Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Sarah Ruth Davis sold 58,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$3,451,342.78. Also, Director William Downe bought 6,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.85 per share, with a total value of C$365,100.00.

Shares of L traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 888,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$50.22 and a 52 week high of C$63.19.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.38000015441846 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 78.86%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

