Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $107,164.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $107,164.00 and approximately $20,887.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00070570 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 12,933,995 coins and its circulating supply is 11,613,923 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

