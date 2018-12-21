Logitech International (LOGI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,719. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 270.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,281,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 935,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $21,441,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Logitech International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,965 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $8,225,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $6,123,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

