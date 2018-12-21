Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/lombard-odier-asset-management-usa-corp-acquires-new-stake-in-ballard-power-systems-inc-bldp.html.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.