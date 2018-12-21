Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Motus GI worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Moran bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

