Loop Capital Lowers Rite Aid (RAD) Price Target to $1.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $1.35 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a sell rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.04.

RAD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 83,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $864.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.42. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,736,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 563,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 6,706,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,435,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

