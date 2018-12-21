Lourd Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Lourd Capital LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 443,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.49 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

