LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Receives $77.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 701,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,157. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,814,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,245. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,987,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after acquiring an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after acquiring an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 277,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

