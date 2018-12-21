LPL Financial LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 182,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $22.10 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

