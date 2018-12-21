LPL Financial (LPLA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $59.06 on Friday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,814,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,536 shares of company stock worth $4,059,245. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $188,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 158.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

