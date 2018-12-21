Luke A. Latimer Purchases 8,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Director Luke A. Latimer bought 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Luke A. Latimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, Luke A. Latimer bought 1,170 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $14,929.20.

Shares of FCF opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Luke A. Latimer Purchases 8,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/luke-a-latimer-purchases-8000-shares-of-first-commonwealth-financial-fcf-stock.html.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.