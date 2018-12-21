Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.31.

LULU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.25. 1,685,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,109. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

