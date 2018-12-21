LUXCoin Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $33,516.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00016887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 6,203,427 coins and its circulating supply is 3,203,427 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

