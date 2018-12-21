Luxfer (LXFR) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $17,843,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 86.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 769,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 356,800 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $3,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 108.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 167,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 37.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

