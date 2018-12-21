Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,198,849 DDR Corp (DDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,198,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DDR during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DDR during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DDR during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in DDR during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in DDR during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut DDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE DDR opened at $11.99 on Friday. DDR Corp has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

