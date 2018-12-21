Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the third quarter worth $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 10,344.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the third quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of BMV:BWX opened at $27.49 on Friday. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 52-week low of $544.00 and a 52-week high of $559.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.0274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

