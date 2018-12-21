Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $58.74 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $58,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7,818.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 52.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

