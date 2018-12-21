Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.48 Million Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,584,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $61,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. U S Global Investors Inc bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 22,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.84. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $271.85 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

