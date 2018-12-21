Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 131,980 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth $1,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quidel by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quidel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth $3,393,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Quidel stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $1,646,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,832,311.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $922,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,141,603. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

