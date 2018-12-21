Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,425 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,504 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,522,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,323 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $15,400,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,053,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,747,739.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

AMT stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $168.58. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/macquarie-group-ltd-reduces-position-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.