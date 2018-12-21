Magi (XMG) Market Cap Tops $95,275.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Magi has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Magi has a total market cap of $95,275.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Magi

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,296,750 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

